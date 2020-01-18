Fans Reacts To Eminem’s Joke About Shooting At Ariana Grande’s Concert

Eminem on Friday morning shocked the music world by unexpectedly dropping a new album ‘Music to be murdered by’ but that wasn’t the only reason he became the number one trending topic on Twitter Worldwide.

The talented rapper in a track titled ‘Unaccomodating’, made light of the tragic bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in 2017 which took over 20 lives and made Ariana suffer from Post Traumatic Stress disorder (PTSD).

Within the lyrics of the song, Eminem raps, “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting”

This didn’t go down well with fans who criticized him for comparing himself to the bomber.

