Fayose Replies ‘Haters’, Says I Will Remain Your Headache In 2020

by Verity Awala
Fayose
Ex-Governor Fayose

Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state has responded to those criticising his latest photos and video.

The governor had whipped up sentiments on social media earlier when photos of him relaxing at an unknown beach outside Nigeria — And a video of him dancing Salsa emerged.

The video and photos had gathered so much attention because the ex-governor who is being prosecuted for corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC — Has sought permission from a federal high court to travel abroad for medical treatment.

It therefore drew much criticisms when the video and photos showed the former governor having fun rather than being a medical facility.

The  ex-governor while reacting to his ‘haters’, vowed to remain the source of their headache in the new year, if they don’t repent.

Read Also: Ekiti PDP Accuse Fayose Of Selling Party Secretariat

He said via a tweet on Wednesday thus: Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere😉 …Remember; “He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed.”

I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent.

 

 

 

