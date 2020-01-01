Fayose, Who’s On ‘Medical Trip’ Abroad, Seen Dancing Salsa On Cruise Ship (Video)

A video of Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, who is on ‘medical trip’ abroad dancing salsa on a cruise ship has emerged on social media.

The former governor was seen dancing the Cuban dance with a lady on the ship.

Meanwhile, photos of Fayose relaxing on a beach had earlier stirred reactions from Nigerians who accused him of deceiving the court.

Fayose had sought permission from a federal high court to seek medical treatment abroad, a major reason while photos of him relaxing at a beach and dancing on a cruise ship in an unknown location had sparked criticisms from some Nigerians.

The ex-governor is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2.2 billion fraud.

See video below