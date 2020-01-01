Fayose, Who’s On ‘Medical Trip’ Abroad, Seen Dancing Salsa On Cruise Ship (Video)

A video of Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, who is on ‘medical trip’ abroad dancing salsa on a cruise ship has emerged on social media.
The former governor was seen dancing the Cuban dance with a lady on the ship.
Meanwhile, photos of Fayose relaxing on a beach had earlier stirred reactions from Nigerians who accused him of deceiving the court.
Fayose had sought permission from a federal high court to seek medical treatment abroad, a major reason while photos of him relaxing at a beach and dancing on a cruise ship in an unknown location had sparked criticisms from some Nigerians.
The ex-governor is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2.2 billion fraud.
So no one is gonna say that in saner climes Fayose's Judge will order him back immediately and the doctor who prepared his medical report will be jailed? Here he is getting physical therapy from a foreign nurse pic.twitter.com/kpqt1xVhMq
— King Arthur (@KingArthur9ja) December 31, 2019