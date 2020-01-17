Federal Lawmaker Pays WAEC Fees Of 2741 Students

A federal lawmaker representing Nasarawa Toto Federal Constituency of Nasarawa state has paid the West African Examination Council fees of 2471 students in his constituency, to show appreciation to the love and support given to him by his people.

Mohammed Ari, in an interview with Information Nigeria, said the scholarship is an appreciation to his people for voting him to represent them, adding that most of his colleagues spent much more than that to validate their victory at the court but his victory was not challenged at any time.

Mohammed, when asked of his expectations from the beneficiaries, said: “My expectation from the beneficiaries is to work hard and make good grades and also to create a train of good leadership. Most of these beneficiaries will be the leaders of tomorrow and knowing somebody did this, will give them a good sense of leadership and would be able to look at the coming generation after them.”

The lawmaker assured the good people of Nasarawa Toto that he will continue with the humanitarian service as long as he is still alive.