Female Doctor Assaulted, Stripped Naked In Broad Daylight By Patient’s Relatives In Abuja

Maitama District Hospital, Abuja was thrown into pandemonium as relatives of a deceased woman reportedly assaulted and stripped a female doctor following the death of the woman, Daily Trust reports.

According to reports, the angry relatives took laws into their hands after the lady doctor refused to approve a blood transfusion for the deceased.

Confirming the incidence, Ekpe Phillips, the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) FCT chapter said the lady doctor refused the blood transfusion because the deceased did not need any.

His words:

“This particular case was that of a Chronic Illness (Medical Condition) that was given standard quality care comparable to best practices. Unfortunately, the patient did not respond adequately and died,” he said.

“In the course of management, the patient’s relatives had insisted on blood transfusion which was not required because the blood volume was normal and would further complicate the present condition leading to mismanagement,” he said.

He further added that the relatives then proceeded by molesting the lady doctor.

“They made good their promise by molesting the female doctor and stripped her naked in broad daylight. This indeed is terrible and unacceptable.”