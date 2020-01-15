Festus Keyamo Hails S’ Court For Sacking Of Emeka Ihedioha

by Olayemi Oladotun

Minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo has hailed the Supreme Court over the sacking of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.

Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

The Supreme Court in a landmark ruling on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of the State.

Reacting to the news, the minister hailed the court, while admonishing opposition supporters to avoid criticism of the court that they hailed when it nullified the election in Zamfara State.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Emeka Ihedioha, festus keyamo
0

