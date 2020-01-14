FG Declares South West’s Amotekun Security Outfit Illegal

by Olayemi Oladotun

The federal government has described the newly launched south-west security outfit codenamed, “Amotekun”, as illegal.

Amotekun Operatives
Amotekun Operatives

Governors of the south-west states had said the group was established to tackle the rising cases of criminality in the region.

Also Read: Amotekun: OPC Knocks Northern Group Over ‘Inciting’ Comment

There have been mixed reactions to the establishment of the group.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, said security remains the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

“The setting up of the paramilitary organisation called Amotekun is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law,” Malami said in the statement which Umar Gwandu, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.

Tags from the story
Amotekun, fg
0

You may also like

Army Bars Soldiers From Posting Photos, Videos Of Operations On Social Media

Police arrests nurse, others over kidnap of four months old

Omoyele Sowore

‘If Omoyele Sowore Was Igbo, He Would Have Been Released By Now’ – Reno Omokri

My husband is possesed with demons – Wife tells Court

How a Doctor died watching Nigeria vs. Argentina match

Senator Dino Melaye & other PDP leaders involved in a struggle with police officers during a protest in Abuja

Nigerian Kazeem Oluwatosin guilty of $7m fraud in US

Chinese National duped $2.4 million by Bureau de Change operator

Obasanjo

Olusegun Obasanjo escapes plane crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *