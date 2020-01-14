FG Declares South West’s Amotekun Security Outfit Illegal

The federal government has described the newly launched south-west security outfit codenamed, “Amotekun”, as illegal.

Governors of the south-west states had said the group was established to tackle the rising cases of criminality in the region.

There have been mixed reactions to the establishment of the group.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, said security remains the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

“The setting up of the paramilitary organisation called Amotekun is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law,” Malami said in the statement which Umar Gwandu, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.