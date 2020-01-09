FG To Lift 100 Million Nigerians Out Of Poverty In 2020 – Minister

The federal government of Nigeria has revealed that it would move swiftly in the new year to move at least 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

This was made known by Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning while speaking on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), PM News reports.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that we must pull 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and that is our major focus. Based on the president’s directives, we want to move fast to make the kind of change the president wanted in the country.

“In 2020, we want to move very fast because we realized that going at the steady rate we are doing is not going to make the kind of change that the president has directed must happen.

“So, we have to make sure that we are creating more jobs and reducing unemployment, and pulling as many Nigerians as possible out of poverty.

“And that is the reason why when we did the finance bill, you will find that the bill was largely targeted at making businesses easy for small and very small businesses.

“This is because we believe that is where the economy needs to really grow and stabilize from.”