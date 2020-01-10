Five Female Secondary Students Rape Biology Teacher To Coma In Ogun

Five secondary school girls within the age range of 16 to 18 were said to have raped a Biology teacher to coma in ‎Ayetoro-Itele, a community in Ogun State.

According to reports, the teacher whose identity has been withheld was saved when his neighbour called the local police after he found the man helpless and near-lifeless in his room.

It was gathered from the teacher’s neighbour, that five school-age girls reportedly walked into the man’s room, a one-room apartment, where the teacher was recovering from an undisclosed ailment.

Read Also: Pastor Impregnates 16-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

The girls who were reportedly not in their school uniform did not waste time to get down to ‘business’.

The neighbour, while recounting the incident to the police, said:

“I heard voices from inside his room, although faintly, because our rooms are far apart.

“I thought he was merely having some conversation; I heard the moans too but who would think something like that would have happened.

“I found him naked few minutes after the girls left as I wanted to check on his health and so I called the attention of the nearest police.”

The man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and treatment has since commenced on him by doctors and nurses on duty, ElombahNews reports.

Police have assured the public that investigation has begun in earnest to fish out those behind the evil act.