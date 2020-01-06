“Flog Him To Death” – Woman Tells Husband While Beating Nephew

by Amaka Odozi

A Nigerian man, Marvel Chidiebere has taken to Facebook to recount how a woman cheered her husband while he was beating his nephew mercilessly.

The little boy with bruises
The little boy with bruises

The web user shared a photo of the boy who had scars and bruises on his head, with a backstory which reads;

“This boy was battered by his uncle this morning with a twisted cable wire. The wicked wife who is the engineer of the beating was laughing and encouraged the man to flog him to death until kind neighbours came to the boy’s rescue, It happened in Umuelibe Okworji at Awo-mmama Imo State. His uncle’s name is Nnamdi Ibe in Awo-Omamma. Plss share”

Read Also: Kano Hisbah Arrest Fresh Graduates Planning Gay Party

See the full post below:

The man's post

Tags from the story
child abuse, Marvel Chidiebere
1

You may also like

El-Rufai Accuses Jonathan Of Dividing Nigeria Along Religious And Ethnic Lines

Flood Sweeps Tricycle Operator Away In Owerri

Nigeria, Benin Rep. Customs Establish New Vehicle Transit Regime

Eggon/Fulani Clash: PDP Urges FG To Declare State Of Emergency In Nasarawa

Nigeria Will Shutdown If Governors Stop Payment Of N18,000 Minimum Wage – NLC Threatens

MEND Claims It Exploded Two Fuel Tankers In Abuja

MEND Claims It Exploded Two Fuel Tankers In Abuja

FG To Engage Youth In Food Production – Ogbeh

Domestic Help

Domestic Help Recounts How She Was Brutalized By Her Madam Over Food (Video)

Uduaghan Mourns Killing Of Ex-ADC In Bauchi

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *