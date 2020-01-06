“Flog Him To Death” – Woman Tells Husband While Beating Nephew

A Nigerian man, Marvel Chidiebere has taken to Facebook to recount how a woman cheered her husband while he was beating his nephew mercilessly.

The web user shared a photo of the boy who had scars and bruises on his head, with a backstory which reads;

“This boy was battered by his uncle this morning with a twisted cable wire. The wicked wife who is the engineer of the beating was laughing and encouraged the man to flog him to death until kind neighbours came to the boy’s rescue, It happened in Umuelibe Okworji at Awo-mmama Imo State. His uncle’s name is Nnamdi Ibe in Awo-Omamma. Plss share”

Read Also: Kano Hisbah Arrest Fresh Graduates Planning Gay Party

See the full post below: