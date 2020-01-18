Entertainment

Former Classmate Replies BBNaija’s Khloe After Dissing Entire Set (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

BBNaija's Khloe
BBNaija’s Khloe

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has gotten a reply from one of her former classmates following how she dragged her entire class set.

The reality TV star had earlier taken to Instagram to shade her entire school set, describing them as bullies.

Reacting, a former classmate replied her and also spilled some tea about good old Khloe.

READ ALSO – BBNaija’s Khloe Blasts Ex-Classmates Who Once Bullied Her (Photo)

Identified as Adesanmi, the former classmate hinted on how insensitive it was for Khloe to say what she said about their set.

She also pointed out how Khloe was known for her dirtiness and shenanigans during her school days.

See Photo Here:

BBNaija’s Khloe
Between Khloe and her ex-classmate

