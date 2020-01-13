Fountain University Set To Graduate 307 Students At 9th Convocation

On Tuesday, 14th of January 2020, Fountain University in Osogbo, Osun State, will graduate 307 students at its ninth convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Amidu Sanni made this known at the convocation lecture over the weekend.

The Vice Chancellor revealed out the of 307 graduating students, 29 of would be awarded first class degrees.

The Vice Chancellor also revealed that five Higher Degrees will be awarded at the convocation ceremony.

At the lecture, the Vice Chancellor also revealed that a new Chancellor, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, will also be installed during the convocation ceremony.