French Montana Shares Photo Of 50 Cent, Eminem Kissing

by Amaka Odozi

It appears there is an on-going feud between popular rappers, French Montana and 50 Cent which began after the latter mocked the former for buying a ten-year-old luxury car.

French Montana, 50 Cent and Eminem
International Rappers, French Montana, 50 Cent and Eminem

Reacting to the shady post, the Moroccan-American rapper has now dragged Eminem into the fight.

Montana took to Instagram to share a manipulated photo of Eminem kissing 50 Cent on the mouth with the caption;

“BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59, COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR. look at my dawg Kay slay face lol.”

Read Also: Mercy Eke Officially Announces Her Retirement As A Video Vixen After Making An Appearance In MC Galaxy’s Music Video

See the full post below:

Tags from the story
50 Cent, French Montana
0

You may also like

Mompha shares adorable photo of his baby daughter, Hanan

“Timaya, Iyanya & Praiz Stopped Talking To Me When I Got Married” – Toolz

“Where Are We Meeting Tonight” – Zlatan Ibile Asks DJ Cuppy

Here’s why Juliet Ibrahim is searching for “The Perfect Assistant”

‘Why Akon did not perform at AFRIMA’

“Why do you guys constantly call me Ugly?” – Eniola Badmus Asks As She Share Rare Photo

Lagos Court Restrains Tonto Dikeh From Including Her Son in New TV Show

Thank God we didn’t divorce every time we thought of it when times were harsh – IK Ogbonna’s wife Sonia writes

Madonna introduces her adopted twin daughters to fans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *