French Montana Shares Photo Of 50 Cent, Eminem Kissing

It appears there is an on-going feud between popular rappers, French Montana and 50 Cent which began after the latter mocked the former for buying a ten-year-old luxury car.
Reacting to the shady post, the Moroccan-American rapper has now dragged Eminem into the fight.
Montana took to Instagram to share a manipulated photo of Eminem kissing 50 Cent on the mouth with the caption;
“BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59, COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR. look at my dawg Kay slay face lol.”
Read Also: Mercy Eke Officially Announces Her Retirement As A Video Vixen After Making An Appearance In MC Galaxy’s Music Video
See the full post below: