FRSC Gives Condition For Using Google Map While Driving

Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC corps marshal has stated that the only condition in which road users can use Google Maps without getting arrested is with the aid of a car-holding device, Premium Times reports.

He further stated that anyone caught using the google device without a car-holding device would be arrested and duly prosecuted.

His words:

“The use of google map while driving is allowed, but hand-held driving and usage are offences associated with driving and anyone caught would face the law squarely.

If you must use Google map while driving, you must get the car-holding phone devices which is both for your safety and for better usage of the device and the application,”