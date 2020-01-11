Gbajabiamila Gives Condition To Allow Increase In Electricity Tariff

by Verity Awala
Gbajabiamila
Femi Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, says the planned increase in electricity tariff, should come into effect when estimated billing has been stopped.

He noted also that Nigerians must get stable power supply, following the planned increase.

Gbajabiamila who spoke via Twitter on Friday said, such an increase must be cost-reflective, and not another means to exploit electricity consumers and must come into effect only after the bill criminalising estimated billing has been signed into law.

Read Also: Proposed Increase In Electric Tariff Unacceptable: House Minority Leader

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had announced a review of the multi-year tariff order (MYTO) 2015 and the minimum remittance order (MRO).

Following the directive from NERC, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) said from April 11, they will adjust their tariffs upwards.

Gbajabiamila tweeted: “There is no guarantee that after any electricity tariff hike the Discos will not continue with the nefarious practice of bills estimation or provide uninterrupted power supply.

“I believe @nassnigeria (national assembly) should ensure that any increase in electricity tariff if at all should be cost-reflective and not just a whimsical increase with no empirical basis. ”

“Also, any such increase should only be made after the proposed amendment to the law criminalizing estimated billing is signed into law.”

Tags from the story
Electricity Tariff, Femi Gbajabiamila
