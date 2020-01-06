General Soleimani: Iran Offers $80m Bounty For Trump’s Head

The fisticuff between Iran and America has taken another turn as the former has reportedly placed an $80 million bounty on the head of Donald Trump, American president.

The two nations have been involved in spats following the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian army commander, by the American army.

Read Also: U.S Vs Iran: Not Going To America Till The Draft Is Over, Says Davido

Abolfazl Abutorabi, Iranian prime minister, while issuing a new threat is quoted as saying:

“We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time. This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose. When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head,”