Genevieve, Wizkid Are Destined To Be Good Friends: Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has stated that singer Wizkid and legendary actress, Genevieve Nnaji are destined to be good friends.

He made the comment in an Instagram post in reaction to the now-viral photo wherein the singer was spotted hanging out with the respected screen diva.

Read Also: Rapper M.I Reacts To Wizkid, Akon Saga After Being Backlashed By Nigerians (Photo)

He wrote:

“@genevievennaji and Wizkid are destined to be good #friends, if not for her prayers, Wizkid would have been selling pure water under the bridge in Ojuelegba… 🤣🤣Honestly, the envy and jealousy in the #music industry is too much, 👿so many popular singers dislike @wizkidayo because he is more talented and successful than them, if not for the prayers of my colleague, #GenevieveNnaji, do you think all these enemies who pretend to be #Wizkid friends only on social #media, will they not have used their spiritual fulani herdsmen powers to make sure Wizkid abandon music and start to sell pure water under #Ojuelegba bridge?”