Ghanaian Actress Lydia Forson Slams Troll Who Asked Why She Isn’t Married

by Temitope Alabi
Ghanaian Actress Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has made it known she is not one to be toyed with.

The curvy actress put a troll in his place after the latter tried to shame her for being a single
woman and has expected Lydia schooled him.

The troll had taken to her page to ask why the Ghanaian is still unmarried at her age and without
breaking a sweat, Lydia responded in a savage way.

She replied saying she is unmarried just as the troll is still alive as it is not her time yet.

This of course got many talking to include actress Ufuoma McDermott who shared the exchange on her page with the caption; ”Ewoooooo….
My chest ooo
Some of us need to receive hard sense.
Appropriately #Savage
@lydiaforson remind me not to offend you ever! ������”

