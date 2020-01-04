‘God Created Me On The Seventh Day’ – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has taken to social media to pen an appreciation note to God.

According to the film star, she is ‘grace verified and a touch not entity.’

This is coming after she survived an attack from gunmen on her way back from a show in December 2019.

The year 2019, no doubt, ended tragically for a number of people including a few celebrities but one star had a close shave with death and still managed to survive it and be alive to experience the new year.

Celebrating the new year, the actress is expressing her gratitude to God and his mercies.

See Post Here: