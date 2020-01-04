‘God Created Me On The Seventh Day’ – Angela Okorie

by Michael Isaac
Angela Okorie
Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has taken to social media to pen an appreciation note to God.

According to the film star, she is ‘grace verified and a touch not entity.’

This is coming after she survived an attack from gunmen on her way back from a show in December 2019.

READ ALSO –  ‘You Don’t Need A Man’ Says Angela Okorie After Attack

The year 2019, no doubt, ended tragically for a number of people including a few celebrities but one star had a close shave with death and still managed to survive it and be alive to experience the new year.

Celebrating the new year, the actress is expressing her gratitude to God and his mercies.

See Post Here:

Angela Okorie

Angela Okorie
Her Instagram Post
Tags from the story
Angela Okorie
0

You may also like

‘My experience with post-natal depression’ – Nigerian blogger, Emeh Achanga writes.

Bovi recounts how man who came to help put out fire at his house, stole his phone

Wiz Khalifa Release Photos Proving Amber Rose’s Home Is Unsafe For Their Son

See how Stella Damasus blasts followers who called her husband snatcher

Nas To Pay Tribute To Late Friend Amy Winehouse With Charity Gig

Nas To Pay Tribute To Late Friend Amy Winehouse With Charity Gig

Comedian AY gets hit over insensitive joke over TbossNaija Show (Must Read)

#BBNaija 2018: Things you may not know about BBN finalists, Cee-c and Miracle

Femi Fani-Kayode shares cute photos of his boys all together

When AFRIFF inspired new heights for Nollywood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *