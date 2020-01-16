God Didn’t Speak To Father Mbaka: Deji Adeyanju

The fulfilment of the prophecy of Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka that Senator Hope Uzodinma will rule Imo State is still generating mixed reactions from different parts of the nation.

Supreme Court on Tuesday in a landmark ruling sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State. The court also ruled that Senator Hope Uzodinma is the duly elected winner of the March 2019 elections.

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that God didn’t speak to the clergy as claimed rather he is working for the ruling All is Congress (APC).

