God Didn’t Speak To Father Mbaka: Deji Adeyanju

by Olayemi Oladotun

The fulfilment of the prophecy of Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka that Senator Hope Uzodinma will rule Imo State is still generating mixed reactions from different parts of the nation.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

Supreme Court on Tuesday in a landmark ruling sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State. The court also ruled that Senator Hope Uzodinma is the duly elected winner of the March 2019 elections.

Also Read: “I Have 39 More Prophecies That Will Come To Pass” – Father Mbaka

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that God didn’t speak to the clergy as claimed rather he is working for the ruling All is Congress (APC).

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Deji Adeyanju, Emeka Ihedioha, Hope Uzodinma
0

You may also like

Ritual Killers murder family of three in Lagos

First lady, Aisha Buhari offers assistance to over 200,000 IDP families

Photos of a truck driver who got married to his fiancée with his truck

Musiliu Obanikoro threathens to leave PDP.. Find out his reasons..

Fifteen Masterclass Facilitators announced for the GTBank Food and Drink Festival

Because Saturdays are for Owambes: These 10 Brilliant Aso Ebi Styles Are All Yours

Health Minister blasts President Buhari for seeking treatment abroad ( Read full Story )

Xenophobia

Xenephobia: South Africans Issue New Threats To Nigerians, Say Buhari Will Do Nothing About It

Suspected Gang Leader Of The Ozubula Massacre Explains Why The Attack Was Carried Out

Suspected Gang Leader Of The Ozubula Massacre Explains Why The Attack Was Carried Out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *