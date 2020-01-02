God Made My Life A Movie, I Am Now Just A Spectator – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to pen an appreciation post to God.

In her post, the mom of one mentioned that God has taken over everything in her life, making it a movie while she is now a spectator.

In her words;

“In the last two years, I have always had movies at the cinemas. The box office has been good to me. But in the last 12 month, God decided to make my life a movie.

“He became the CEO of the box office, director of the movie and chief marketer of the brand. I cannot say he has not done a good job. He has made my life a movie, even I became a spectator. Thank you, God. He also gave me #toyintitans , it seems like I won a lottery with him.

“I am super grateful to these set of fans in season and out of season. Eshe gan. And thank you to all those who play prominent roles in my 2019. It was a blast. God came through for me and he will come through for you too. Let’s go make 2020 better.

HAPPY NEW YEAR FAM”