Gold Spicy Apologizes After Accusing King Nina Of Sexual Assault (Video)

Gold Spicy has sent out an apology to Nigerian female singer King Nina after she accused her of sexually molesting her.Yesterday, Information Nigeria reported the story of how the Instagram user took to the platform to make a video calling out Nina for molesting her.

Following that, Nina replied as she said that the allegations levelled against her were not true.

In a new update, the lady, Gold Spice has said that her allegations are false and she didn’t know it would go that viral as she apologized.

Watch The Video Here:

http:/https://www.instagram.com/p/B7K7ax6nR5R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link