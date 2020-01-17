Golden Boy CEO Releases Audio Of Peruzzi Singing ‘Fia’, Claims Davido Stole It

Golden Boy Entertainment boss, King Patrick, isn’t backing down as he has released an audio of Peruzzi singing ‘Fia’ which Davido allegedly stole.

Information Nigeria recalls the music executive had called out Peruzzi and Davido on social media, claiming they stripped him of his benefits which were stated in their contract and attacked him.

In a new post, the record label boss dropped evidences to corroborate his claims that Davido owes his recent successes to him.

King Patrick claims the DMW hit tracks, Risky, Fia, Mind, and Ada belong to his record label

Listen to the audio below: