Good Girls Are Just Bad Girls That Don’t Get Caught, Says Naira Marley

Controversial singer, Naira Marley is definitely not new to making controversial comments on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 2nd January, the popular singer opined that there is nothing like good girls.

He further stated that good girls are just bad girls who don’t get caught in the act.

The singer became popular in the entertainment scene following the release of his popular hit track ‘Shaku Shaku’ before going on to drop ‘Soapy’ lately.

He wrote: