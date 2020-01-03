Good Girls Are Just Bad Girls That Don’t Get Caught, Says Naira Marley

by Valerie Oke
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Controversial singer, Naira Marley is definitely not new to making controversial comments on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 2nd January, the popular singer opined that there is nothing like good girls.

He further stated that good girls are just bad girls who don’t get caught in the act.

Read Also: Naira Marley Reacts As He Tops List Of People That Won’t Make Heaven

The singer became popular in the entertainment scene following the release of his popular hit track ‘Shaku Shaku’ before going on to drop ‘Soapy’ lately.

He wrote:

Tags from the story
Afeez Fashola, nairamarley
0

You may also like

“I screwed up” Patrick Doyle publicly begs wife, Ireti Doyle

Actor Saidi Balogun Set To Remarry

See Adaeze And Joseph Yobo’s Lovely Holiday Greeting Card

Nollywood Actress, Ruth Kadiri sends her Mysterious Hubby a cocky birthday message On Instagram

‘I was never pressured by Wizkid’, Yung Skales says

Mo Abudu celebrates as her son graduates from Duke University (photos)

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don

Amid Break-up Rumour, Burna Boy And Stefflon Don Spotted Kissing Passionately (VIDEO)

My late son was my best friend –Eucharia Anunobi

Update: ‘Veronica Mars’ actor, Brad Bufanda’s family and friends ‘received individual letters a day after his suicide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *