Google Honors Late Nigerian Filmmaker, Amaka Igwe With Doodle

Late Nollywood filmmaker, Amaka Igwe, has been honoured with a Google Doodle on her 57th posthumous birthday.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of Google’s homepage logo meant to commemorate special holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures.

The doodle became live on Thursday, January 2nd, to celebrate late Igwe’s contributions to the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, on her posthumous birthday.

READ ALSO – PHOTOS: Late Film-maker, Amaka Igwe Buried Amid Tears

Igwe was a Nigerian movie producer, broadcasting executive, and the owner of Top Radio 90.9 Lagos and Amaka Igwe Studios in Lagos Nigeria.

See Photos Here: