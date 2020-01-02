Google Honors Late Nigerian Filmmaker, Amaka Igwe With Doodle

by Michael Isaac
Amaka Igwe
Late Amaka Igwe

Late Nollywood filmmaker, Amaka Igwe, has been honoured with a Google Doodle on her 57th posthumous birthday.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of Google’s homepage logo meant to commemorate special holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures.

The doodle became live on Thursday, January 2nd, to celebrate late Igwe’s contributions to the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, on her posthumous birthday.

Igwe was a Nigerian movie producer, broadcasting executive, and the owner of Top Radio 90.9 Lagos and Amaka Igwe Studios in Lagos Nigeria.

