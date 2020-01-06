Gov Ayade Bans Aides From Making Policy Statements On Social Media

Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade, has issued a statement refraining all his political aides from making public statements.

The directive was given via a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, in Calabar.

“Henceforth, no commissioner or political appointee is allowed to showcase or make policy pronouncements on social media without seeking clearance from the governor.

“Every commissioner is henceforth expected to prove himself or herself on the field rather than on social media.

“I want to make it clear that there are just two persons designated for the discharge of this function.

“They are the Commissioner for Information and Orientation as well as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.”