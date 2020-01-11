Gov. Ayade Set Up Minimum Wage Negotiation Team

by Valerie Oke
Governor Ben Ayade
Governor Ben Ayade

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has set up a minimum wage negotiation team that are expected to work out the payment of the new minimum wage as agreed nationwide.

Speaking at the inauguration of the team on Friday, Ayade revealed that the state would pay the agreed N30 000 minimum wage and added that the team would only work on the consequential adjustments that will affect salaries from Grade levels 7 to 17

“We are only here to negotiate the consequential adjustments that will affect salaries from Grade levels 7 to 17. In doing that, we carefully selected this team of technocrats and strong labour people not just from the state civil service but from the local government for the negotiations,” Ayade said.

Tags from the story
Ben Ayade, minimum wage
