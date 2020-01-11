Governor-Elect, David Lyon Awarded Best Governor In 2019

The Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, has thanked God for making him the 2019 Governor of the Year.

In a video seen on his twitter page, the Governor-elect, at a recent gathering, stated that he was elated about the honour because he wasn’t “used to awards.”

Also Read: R.I.P: Bayelsa Governor-Elect, David Lyon, Murders English Grammar (Video)

This is coming as a surprise to many, considering the fact that he has not been sworn-in.

He said: “Not even entering to the office, not being sworn in as governor, I was awarded the Best Governor of the Year 2019”.

Watch the video below: