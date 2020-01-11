Governor-Elect, David Lyon Awarded Best Governor In 2019

The Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, has thanked God for making him the 2019 Governor of the Year.
In a video seen on his twitter page, the Governor-elect, at a recent gathering, stated that he was elated about the honour because he wasn’t “used to awards.”
This is coming as a surprise to many, considering the fact that he has not been sworn-in.
He said: “Not even entering to the office, not being sworn in as governor, I was awarded the Best Governor of the Year 2019”.
Watch the video below:
“If anybody had told me that David Lyon, from Olugbobiri community, would be an elected governor of our state, I wouldn’t have believed it. But God has made it possible”.
“Today is the beginning of 2020. By February 14, by the grace of God, I will be sworn in as governor. pic.twitter.com/YiyYIdQfmh
— David Lyon (@iamlyondavid) January 3, 2020