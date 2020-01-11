Governor-Elect, David Lyon Awarded Best Governor In 2019

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, has thanked God for making him the 2019 Governor of the Year.

David Lyon
Bayelsa Governor-elect, David Lyon

In a video seen on his twitter page, the Governor-elect, at a recent gathering, stated that he was elated about the honour because he wasn’t “used to awards.”

Also Read: R.I.P: Bayelsa Governor-Elect, David Lyon, Murders English Grammar (Video)

This is coming as a surprise to many, considering the fact that he has not been sworn-in.

He said: “Not even entering to the office, not being sworn in as governor, I was awarded the Best Governor of the Year 2019”.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
bayelsa, David Lyon
0

You may also like

Amaechi’s Letter To Saraki Lacks Merit – PDP

Governor Bello

Yahaya Bello prepares for ‘boxing’ match [See pictures]

Finally!!! President Muhammadu Buhari Reacts To The Postponed Elections

SARS has no business searching your phones – IGP Idris

atiku is not a nigerian

Just In: Atiku, PDP and their 20 SANs drag Buhari to election tribunal

Rivers PDP Lacks Power To Expel Us, Says Amaechi’s Aides

Vp Osinbajo and President Buhari

Buhari Is The Best Boss, It’s Thrilling To Serve Nigeria Under Him: Osinbajo

Political Reasons Behind Massacre Of Policemen, DSS Operatives In Nasarawa

Reno Omokri advise christian to bury their dead ones on time

Reno Omokri Attacks Kenyan Government For Attributing His Quotes To President Uhuru Kenyatta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *