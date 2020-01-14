Governor Wike Mocks Traditional Rulers In Rivers (Video)

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has set social media agog with his condemnation of some traditional rulers in his state.
The Governor took a swipe at traditional rulers in the state, stating he will not tolerate them going about without their staff of office.
In a video that emerged online, Wike threatened to relieve any traditional ruler of the crown if found wanting.
The governor also berated the traditional rulers for clapping when he announced that a bill sanctioning people who parade themselves as traditional rulers without being recognised by the governor would be sent to the state assembly.
Watch the video below:
Wike is a thug lmao 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/kx2KmDF3J5
— A. Ahmad, MD (@abdoulgh) January 14, 2020