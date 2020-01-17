Group Launch Protest To Allow NYSC Ladies Wear Skirt (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

An advocacy group has decided to hold a protest to press home their demand for the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) to allow ladies were skirts instead of trousers.

NYSC
NYSC Skirt

The decision by the advocacy group has generated mixed reaction on social media with majority of opinions criticising the decision.

The group in their claim, are of the opinion that ladies who want to wear skirts instead of trousers as is currently the case, should be allowed to do so.

Also Read: Corps Members Not Responsible For Robbery Attack On FC Ubah: NYSC

The group say been forced to wear trousers is against their religious belief.

