Gunmen Attack Kogi Community, Kill 23

Following an attack by gunmen at Tawari Community in Kogi LGA, of Kogi State, about 23 persons have reportedly died.

The Administrator of the local government, Hon. Musa Tanko Mohammed, however confirmed that 19 persons died in the midnight invasion.

According to eye witness report, the attack is believed to be a reprisal attack by the militia who are suspected to be herdsmen, Daily Trust reports.

It is believed that the attack is connected to the recent killing of four suspected kidnappers and armed robbers along Lokoja Abuja federal highway by security agencies, following a tip off by vigilantes.

During the attack, the palace of the third class chief, Alhaji Yusuf Idris alongside several other houses in the Area, were razed down by the gunmen.

Governor Yahaya Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, directed security agencies to immediately swing into action and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

He sued for calm among residents saying all will be done to serve those who carried out the dastardly act justice.

Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji while condemning the attack, said the command has deployed special Forces, Federal Anti-Robbery Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit, Police Mobile Force, as well as the conventional Police to the area.