Hackers Hack Mariah Carey’s Twitter To Diss Eminem (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Mariah Carey
American Singer, Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday afternoon, after which numerous racist slurs and Eminem-directed tweets were shared with her 21.4 million followers on the platform.

Though it’s unclear who is behind the hack, tweets shared on her account mentioned the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that compromised Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account in August.

Most of the tweets shared on Tuesday afternoon were quickly deleted, but Eminem took the major blow and there was also a retweet of another account referencing his daughter.

The last tweet appeared by 3:35 pm on Tuesday December 31, showing a photo of a shirtless teenager with the caption reading, “xbox nigga”

See Photos Here:

Mariah Carey
The Tweets From The Hacked Account
Mariah Carey
More Photos
Mariah Carey
More Photos
Mariah Carey
More photos
Mariah Carey
More photos

 

