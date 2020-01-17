Harrysong Reveals His Plans For Nigerians If Elected As President

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong has revealed his agenda for Nigerians if voted as the president of the country.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the singer revealed that he intends to abolish the practice of boys paying bride price among others.

He wrote:

2) Will you vote for me if I contest for presidency in 2022

1) Drinks will be free in the club for all women

2) Boys will no more pay bride price to marry wife

3) Side chicks will be sentenced to life in prison
4) Every Nigerian from 16yrs will travel abroad for free once in a year

5) Express jobs for every girl with big nyansh

