Here Is Why You Regularly Get Ignored – Reno Omokri

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Author and social commentator Reno Omokri has taken to his IG page to pen the reason why many people are ignored by their friends.

According to Reno, being always available makes one’s value decreases and this needs to be curbed.

If you regularly call someone who never picks your calls, and send a text, which they never respond to, it may be that you have made yourself too available to them. Excess reduces the value of anything. Scarcity increases the value of things. Next time they call and you are busy, do not leave your busyness to pick up their call. Let the call ring out. Focus on your productivity. Then in say 10-20 minutes, text them and truthfully ‘I am sorry I could not take your call. I am busy. Can you please send a text?’ Constantly prioritising someone who does not prioritise you erodes your value
