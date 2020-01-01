“He’s No Longer In Severe Pains” – Buhari’s Aide Reacts To Video Of ‘Sick’ Fayose Dancing

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, has reacted to a video of former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, dancing Salsa on a cruise ship.

The former governor, who has sought permission from a federal high court to embark on a trip abroad for medical treatment, has sent ripples through social media with photos and video of him having a good time.

The governor is currently facing corruption charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Onochie, while reacting to the video via her Twitter handle on Wednesday, threw some quick jabs at the ex-governor, saying, it means he’s no longer in severe pains and won’t be appearing on a stretcher for his next court appearance.

She tweeted: “Its a miracle! Peter is healed! Praise The Lord!

“Doctors can work wonders sha. Ayodele Fayose On Medical Dancing therapy.

“This means he’s no longer in severe pain and we won’t be seeing him on stretchers during his next court appearance or on his way to jail.

“Thank you Doctors.”

https://t.co/VZGkrirKQ6