Hope Uzodinma Freezes ALL Imo State Bank Accounts

Hope Uzodinma has issued his first order as the governor of Imo state following the Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday, 14th January.

The new governor in his order has directed that no bank should transact any business with the government of Emeka Ihedioha with effect from January 14, 2020.

Read Also: Senate President Ahmed Lawan Reacts As Supreme Court Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo State Governor

This was contained in a statement issued by Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Director-General, Hope Uzodinma’s Campaign Organisation.

The statement below:

“Following the Supreme Court judgment of 14th January 2020, I am directed by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma to take this to your authority/instruction to place a Post No Debit (PND) order on all accounts of the Imo State Government maintained in your various institutions.

“You are by this letter, directed to comply and await further instructions from the office of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State.”