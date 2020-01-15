Hope Uzodinma Freezes ALL Imo State Bank Accounts

by Valerie Oke
hope uzodinma
hope Uzodinma

Hope Uzodinma has issued his first order as the governor of Imo state following the Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday, 14th January.

The new governor in his order has directed that no bank should transact any business with the government of Emeka Ihedioha with effect from January 14, 2020.

Read Also: Senate President Ahmed Lawan Reacts As Supreme Court Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo State Governor

This was contained in a statement issued by  Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Director-General, Hope Uzodinma’s Campaign Organisation.

The statement below:

“Following the Supreme Court judgment of 14th January 2020, I am directed by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma to take this to your authority/instruction to place a Post No Debit (PND) order on all accounts of the Imo State Government maintained in your various institutions.

“You are by this letter, directed to comply and await further instructions from the office of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State.”

Tags from the story
Chief Cosmas Iwu, Hope Uzodinma
0

You may also like

Fani Kayode

‘Reason Fatoyinbo will rise again’ – Femi Fani-Kayode

PDP Finally Congratulates Sanusi, Warns Him Against Partisan Politics

Nigerians Knock Senator Ben Bruce Over Comment Made Against APC

EFCC: Why Buhari Sent Lamorde On Terminal Leave

Awori Endorses Ambode, Other APC Candidates In Lagos

El-Rufai Will Revive Kaduna’s Lost Glory – Oshiomhole

PDP logo

Kano Rerun: Cancel polls now – PDP to INEC

I Am Committed To The Service Of Lagos – Gov. Ambode

PDP logo

Real reason PDP is still pained by Onnoghen’s suspension

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *