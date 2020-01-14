Hope Uzodinma Reacts As Supreme Court Declares Him Imo State Governor

by Eyitemi Majeed
Hope Uzodinma
SENATOR HOPE UZODINMA

Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress(APC) has reacted following the Supreme Court judgment which declared him the governor of Imo state.

Read AlsoIhedioha Renames Controversial Jacob Zuma Road In Imo

Uzodinma who spoke via a statement that was released by Declan Emelumba, his special adviser on media described the judgment as one which returned his stolen mandate to him.

Statement below:

“Yes today, my mandate given to me by the people of Imo state has been restored by the highest court in the land. This meant that the victory given to me by the people, but denied me, has been restored. I give glory and thanks to God Almighty”

Tags from the story
Declan Emelumba, Emeka Ihedioha, Hope Uzodinma
0

You may also like

Groups Allege Smear Campaign Against T.A Orji

Taraba Crisis: Why Jonathan Won’t Wade In – Presidency

Leah Sharibu

‘If I have taken money from any agency or charity, then may God publicly punish me’ – Omokri On #FreeLeahSharibu movement

Breaking!!!! Gowon slumps at funeral

“My Political Travails Have Been Foretold, I’ll Still Be Governor Till 2015″ – Amaechi

Obasanjo Was So Afraid Of Me That He Called Me Fayose – Alamieyeseigha

Gov Seriake threatens to sign the death warrants of convicted kidnappers

Bayelsa Election A Sad Commentary On Nigeria’s Democracy: Gov Dickson

Ekiti Guber Aspirant Tackles Tinubu Over Comments On National Conference

Nasarawa: Maku Absolves FG From Plot To Impeach Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *