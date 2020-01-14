Hope Uzodinma Reacts As Supreme Court Declares Him Imo State Governor

Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress(APC) has reacted following the Supreme Court judgment which declared him the governor of Imo state.

Uzodinma who spoke via a statement that was released by Declan Emelumba, his special adviser on media described the judgment as one which returned his stolen mandate to him.

Statement below:

“Yes today, my mandate given to me by the people of Imo state has been restored by the highest court in the land. This meant that the victory given to me by the people, but denied me, has been restored. I give glory and thanks to God Almighty”