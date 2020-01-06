Housewife Pushes Co-Wife, Son Into Well In Kano

A 30-year-old housewife, Hauwa Lawal, has been arrested by the police in Kano state for allegedly pushing her co-wife Zuwaira Sani, 35 and her 18-month-old son into a well.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, while speaking in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said the police received a report on Friday that Lawal of Rurum village in Rano Local Government Area of the state, had pushed her co-wife and baby into a well.

“The suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim in the process they started fighting in the house. The suspect pushed her rival along with her 18-month-old son, Mustafa Gambo, whom she was backing into a well situated in their house.’’

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Habu Sani-Ahmadu, ordered the tracking down and arrest of the fleeing suspect within 24 hours. “Operation Puff-Adder, swung into action and arrested the suspect on Saturday at about 1:17 a.m.

“The victims were removed from the well and were rushed to Rano Hospital where Sani was confirmed dead, while her son is alive and has been discharged from the hospital. The suspect confessed to the crime,’’ the PPRO said.

“Once investigation is completed the suspect would be charged to court,’’ Haruna said.