Housewife Pushes Co-Wife, Son Into Well In Kano

by Verity Awala

 

Lady Arrested For Beating Sister To Death
Unidentified person cuffed behind back

A 30-year-old housewife, Hauwa Lawal, has been arrested by the police in Kano state for allegedly pushing her co-wife Zuwaira Sani, 35 and her 18-month-old son into a well.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, while speaking in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said the police received a report on Friday that Lawal of Rurum village in Rano Local Government Area of the state, had pushed her co-wife and baby into a well.

Read Also: Kano Hisbah Arrest Fresh Graduates Planning Gay Party

“The suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim in the process they started fighting in the house. The suspect pushed her rival along with her 18-month-old son, Mustafa Gambo, whom she was backing into a well situated in their house.’’

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Habu Sani-Ahmadu, ordered the tracking down and arrest of the fleeing suspect within 24 hours. “Operation Puff-Adder, swung into action and arrested the suspect on Saturday at about 1:17 a.m.

“The victims were removed from the well and were rushed to Rano Hospital where Sani was confirmed dead, while her son is alive and has been discharged from the hospital. The suspect confessed to the crime,’’ the PPRO said.

“Once investigation is completed the suspect would be charged to court,’’ Haruna said.

Tags from the story
kano
0

You may also like

Obasanjo Appeals For Unconditional Release Of Abducted Schoolgirls

Lightning Kills Student

rape scene

Pastor Defiles 10-Year-Old And 16-Year-Old Sick Sister During Deliverance

45-year-old Man Jailed 12 Years For Sodomizing 10-yr-old Boy

EFCC Drags Prisons Officer To Court Over N83m Fraud

Police Recruitment: 338,227 Shortlisted For 10,000 Vacancies

Vision 20:2020, MDGs Threatened By Climate Change – World Bank

Woman Saved From Abusive Husband By Domino's Worker

Woman Saved From Abusive Husband By Domino’s Pizza Worker

Group Hails EFCC Probe Of Amaechi Over N60bn Rivers Assets Sale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *