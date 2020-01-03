How Funke Akindele-Bello Changed My Life In 2019 – Actress Nkechi Blessing

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nkechi Blessing
Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed how actress Funke Akindele changed her life in 2019.

According to the mom of one, Mrs Akindele gave her the opportunity to feature in one of her movies and that opportunity change her life.

Read Also: Christmas: Funke Akindele, Hubby Host Zlatan, Denrele, Others At Home (Photos)

In her words;

“The year won’t pass by without me pointing out my biggest highlight of 2019….Meeting and working with the very best in the game Mr and Mrs Bello @jjcskillz @funkejenifaakindele …..Thank you for giving me the opportunity to feature in the biggest YouTube Series ever @officialaiyetorotown ….That Series gave me a different And Special Audience, that even right here in the United States anywhere I go,the only name I hear people call me is MAMA Chichi I wanna use this medium to say a very big THANK YOU…May God always meet you at the point of your needs This small girl is forever grateful …And to everyone who touched my life and career positively, God bless you too…Happy New Year In Advance.”

 

Tags from the story
Nkechi Blessing
0

You may also like

BIG BROTHER NAIJA 3: “RICO IS ATTRACTED TO ME”- BAMBAM

“I am an actor not a tout”- Broda shaggi

#BBNaija: Bobrisky Professes His Undying Love For TBoss, Campaigns For Her

Photos Of Emir Sanusi’s Pretty Daughter, Yusra

Alaafin of Oyo’s Queen Memunat releases 5th month photoshoot of her Twins

Actress Tiffany Haddish reportedly dating Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom (Photo)

Segun Arinze Talks About Child Upbringing.

Must Watch Video: Road Users In Ondo Hold Policemen To Ransom + Forcing Them To Sign Undertaking For Damages Caused At Illegal Checkpoint

Daddy Freeze Reacts After He Was Accused Of Taking 100k Bribe From Artistes Before Playing Their Songs On Radio

“How many people in your church are you helping” – Daddy Freeze comes for Apostle Suleman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *