Metro News

‘How I Trekked For Two Hours Inside The Bush’ – Emir Recounts Ordeal With bandits

By Verity Awala

Must Read

PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Ifeanyi Ubah Appeals Against Judgement Sacking Him From Senate

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has revealed that he has appealed against the judgement of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bwari,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Fani-Kayode Warns Miyetti Allah Over Comment On Amotekun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Miyetti Allah group over its continued pronouncements on the establishment...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

PDP: Presidency Mounting Pressure On S’Court To Deliver Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa In APC’s Favour

  Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the presidency of mounting pressure on the...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Amotekun, Deliberate Plot Against Fulani: Miyetti Allah

  The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore says the regional southwest security outfit, Amotekun is a plot against the Fulan, and...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

‘Armed’ Chicken Kills Man In A Cockfight In India

A 55-year-old man has lost his life during a cockfight in India. According to reports, the man died after a...
Read more
Verity Awala

Bandits
Gunmen

Umaru Bubaram, emir of Potiskum in Yobe, has narrated how he escaped the attack on his convoy by suspected bandits in Kaduna state.

About six persons, including four of his aides, were killed when the Emir’s monarch’s convoy was attacked along the Kaduna-Zaria highway on Wednesday.

While speaking with journalists at his palace, the first-class emir revealed that he slept in the bush overnight after the gunmen shot sporadically for two hours.

He said, “We were just about thirty seconds from our discussion then the sound of gunshots erupted. The gunshots were unbelievable. It was just like a war field. ”

Read Also: El-Rufai Declares Kaduna-Abuja Highway Safest Road In Nigeria

“Instantly, I saw my pilot driver swerved and then hit a standing vehicle. I suspected the shooting affected him and the police people around him.

“As the shooting was going on, we decided to abandon our vehicles and take to safety. God in His infinite mercy led me to escape the danger zone. The gunshots continued for almost two hours. I continued trekking into the bush until when the sound of the guns was a bit far off from me. That is how I found myself, it’s God mercy that helped me to escape danger zone.

“I was in the bush all the time the shooting was going on. The shooting started at around 11.00pm and did not stop until around 1.00am, the following day. I decided to remain in the bush till morning. The security people started to come for me and other groups at around 2.00am but I refused to come out at the time because, I didn’t not know the objective of the attack.

“I stayed in the bush because I may fall prey of the attack. I stayed in the bush until morning when the security came back and I came and they picked me up. They took me to the hospital for medical checkup.

“I was well comforted so I didn’t develop any trauma. I didn’t even know about the death of my people until yesterday morning when the news was brought to me that I lost four of my people in that skirmishes. Some of my policemen also sustained gunshots but were treated at the hospital.”

Previous articleIni Edo And Her Lover Split After Three Years: Report
Next articleRapper Future Asks His Babymama To Undergo Mental, Psychological Examination
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry Kano Man She Met On Instagram

Metro News Verity Awala - 0
An American woman, Jeanine Delsky(46) has arrived Nigeria to marry Sulaiman Babayero Isa, a 23-year-old Nigerian she met on Instagram in 2019. Daily Nigerian reports...
Read more

EFCC Storm Club 360 In Ibadan, Arrest, Injure Clubgoers (Video)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
A video where officers of the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) stormed a club in Ibadan has emerged online. The club, Club 360 housed some...
Read more

EFCC Arrests Wanted Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin (Photo)

Metro News Michael Isaac - 0
Six persons declared wanted for their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)...
Read more

Two Men Fight Inside Gutter Over N100 (Video)

Metro News Valerie Oke - 0
A new video has emerged on life capturing the moment two grown-up men were spotted fighting silly up to the point of falling into...
Read more
- Advertisement -