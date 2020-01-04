How Mercy Aigbe Slayed It To Her Birthday Dinner (Photo)

Actress Mercy Aigbe‘s birthday dinner which held at Iyabo Ojo‘s( a fellow actress) Fespris lounge on 3rd December was definitely lit.

Read Also: Mercy Aigbe Tensions Instagram With New Photo

Taking to her Instagram page, Mercy shared her outfit to the star-studded event and we fell you need to sneak a peek.

She wrote:

Last night’s party @fespris_lounge_bar was a blast! I had too much fun!

The turn out was mad! Lounge packed full! This is just to say a very big thank yuh to everyone who came out to celebrate with me…. thank y’all for the love @iamfaithojo @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon @bisiibidapoobe @mathewididowo @officialadekemitaofeek @olayinkasolomon01 @bns.promotions.uk @dupsybabyy @qute_tosyn @kayalubarika @ruthinneh_ @twinz_love @glitterstouch_makeovers @dejipillot @pheeldword … and all my fans who came! if I don’t know your handle, I just want you to know that I love you