How Nigerian Bank Sacked My Aunt, After 12 Years Of Service

A Nigerian man by the name Adebayo Moyosore has taken to the Twitter to narrate how his aunt was sacked by a Nigerian bank for no reason.

According to Moyosore, his aunt received a letter from the bank after 12 years of service, asking her to resign or she will be sacked.

”I just received a call from my aunt.

“UBA bank just sent her a letter last night as well as many other victims to resign, if not they will be forced out.

“No due process, no criminal record, over 12 years of service. Is this how Nigeria will be better in 2020?”

His tweet has since gone viral.