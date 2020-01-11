How To Know If Your Girl Is With Another Boy When You Call On Phone: Tunde Ednut

A former singer turn social media commentator, Tunde Ednut has revealed to guys how they can easily decipher if their girlfriend is with another guy when they call on the phone.

Speaking via his verified Instagram page, he said when they call and the bae picks saying ‘i’m with my friend’, then she is with a girl.

However, when she picks and she says ‘I’m with a friend’, then she is with a boy, the social media commentator further stated. Do you agree with him???

He wrote:

If a lady says:’ I’m with my friend’. she is with a girl…but if she says ‘i’m with a friend’, she is with a boy.