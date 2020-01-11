How To Know If Your Girl Is With Another Boy When You Call On Phone: Tunde Ednut

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tunde Ednut
Tunde Ednut

A former singer turn social media commentator, Tunde Ednut has revealed to guys how they can easily decipher if their girlfriend is with another guy when they call on the phone.

Speaking via his verified Instagram page, he said when they call and the bae picks saying ‘i’m with my friend’, then she is with a girl.

Read Also: Tunde Ednut Reacts As American Model, Naomi Campbell Hugs Wizkid Tight At A Concert (Photo)

However, when she picks and she says ‘I’m with a friend’, then she is with a boy, the social media commentator further stated. Do you agree with him???

He wrote:

If a lady says:’ I’m with my friend’. she is with a girl…but if she says ‘i’m with a friend’, she is with a boy.

Tags from the story
Tunde Ednut
1

You may also like

Basketmouth Shines and Impresses At ‘Just For Laughs’ Fest In Canada

Lovely! Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Low Haircut

Ini Edo’s Ex-husband Talks About Getting Married The 3rd Time

Ice Prince On Being Compared To MI: “I Can Never Ever Compete With MI”

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

Twitter Appoints Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to Board of Directors

Job Vacancy For Entertainment Writer At Information Nigeria

Simi Supports Noble Igwe On Trending Topic About ‘Yahoo Boys’

[Video]: Watch This Hilarious Video Of Omoni Oboli And Chioma Akpotha Outside The Country

[Video]: Watch This Hilarious Video Of Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha In London Restaurant

How Mr Eazi left his Job With N2million Monthly Salary To Pursue his music Career

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *