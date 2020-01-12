Husband Debunks Divorce Rumours With Dakore Egbuson

Olumide Akande, husband of Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson has come out to deny the rumours going around that their marriage has crashed.

Recall that it was reported some days ago that the couple have separated from each other after ten years of being married.

Dakore has debunked the rumour as she uploaded a video of them having fun for their 10th wedding anniversary alongside their happy beautiful girls.

Now, the husband has also come out to dispel rumours about crisis in their marriage, as he points out that they have been married for ten years.

