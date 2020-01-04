Hushpuppi And His Son Go For Shopping In Dubai (Video)

In a video that has surfaced online, Instagram celebrity and influencer, Hushpuppi took his son out on a shopping spree in Dubai.

Recall that the Instagram celebrity has been accused by baby mama for abandoning his son in the past. And it seems he has reconciled with son as they both go for shopping in Dubai and have fun together.

The Instagram celebrity is ready to take good care of his son as he enjoys his stay in Dubai.

Watch the video below: