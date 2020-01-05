Hushpuppi Flaunts His N90m ($250k) Richard Mille Wrist Watch

Dubai-based Nigerian man, Ray Hushpuppi has taken to Instagram to flaunt his $250k (N90m) Richard Mille wrist watch which he gifted himself for the new year.

The controversial celebrity, who is said to be into real estate, couldn’t keep calm as he shared a photo of his newly acquired Richard Mille wrist watch with the words;

“Quarter a million dollar watch as New Years gift to thy self. #RichardMille #RM1103 #EpainThem”

Information Nigeria recalls the Dubai-based Nigerian big boy claims his driver earns as much as a commissioner in Nigeria.

See the full post below: