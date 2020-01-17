‘I Ain’t Cheat No One’ – Peruzzi Replies Former GoldenBoy Entertainment

by Michael Isaac
Popular Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has replied his former boss.

The singer hinted that he wasn’t a cheat and he didn’t cheat anyone.

Recall that it was yesterday, King Patrick his former boss took to Twitter to drag him and Davido as he tagged them as cheat.

Recall also that a case has been filed by the record label against Peruzzi demanding their entitlement.

Taking to Twitter, Peruzzi pointed out that he didn’t cheat anybody.

According to the singer, Patrick never helped him nor feed him.

