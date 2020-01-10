“I Almost Became A Priest” – Reality Star, Leo Dasilva Reveals

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo Dasilva took to his Instagram page to reveal that he almost became a catholic priest.

Reality star, Leo Dasilva

The reality star cum model shared a throwback picture of himself and a Bishop when he was confirmed as a Catholic in 2010.

The reality star who starred on the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition alongside Cee-C, Khloe, Tobi Bakre, Nina, and a host of others, revealed that he almost became a Catholic Priest, a story he promises to tell very soon.

