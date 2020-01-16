‘I Am A Very Ambitious Person’ – Omoni Oboli (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has shared some of her goals for 2020.

The renowned actress took to Instagram to let her fans know that in 2020, she would not go low for anyone to get high.

According to Oboli, she has learnt to stop apologizing for being ambitious.

Oboli also pointed out that it is through hard work her ambitions will turn reality.

READ ALSO – Omoni Oboli, Jade Osiberu Protest Against The Suspension Of Sugar Rush From The Cinemas

While sharing this on Instagram, she emplored her colleagues and fans to take on the heat as she believes they can all win together.

See Her Post Here: