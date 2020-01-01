I Am Happy And Safe, Ike Tells Fans As He Ushers In Year 2020

2019 BBNaija hosuemate Ike has taken to social media to update his fans about his wellbeing.

Recall new surfaced that the reality TV star had ended his relationship with fellow hosuemate Mercy following claims she cheated on him.

Read Also: “Single And Not Searching” – BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Confirms Split With Ike (Photo)

”Home is not where you’re from it’s where you belong. I have come home to reconnect and spend some quality time with my family and loved ones. I’m stepping into the new year a with a new and improved Ike

before the year ends I’d like to thank everyone that has supported me. The brands that I have worked with. @remymartinng @priverevauxng and @hypeandsteamng @playmanagementafr and others. Thank you all for choosing to work with me and giving me the opportunity to represent you.

To my Gang. Y’all don’t know how much I love you, thank you for always having my back, your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. Correct me if I’m wrong but there more than 39 of us now 🤨😂 To friends and families thank you all, can’t wait to see what 2020 brings us. With that being said, I want to be the first person to wish you all a HAPPY NEW YEAR GANG!!!! We made it to the new year!!

“I’ll be back in the new year, just know that I’m happy, safe and being overly fed with home-cooked meals, (gym loading). Love you all and stay safe!'”